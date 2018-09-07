News Newsletter News 

How a Local Chinese Newspaper Reached New Readers and Built a Business on WeChat

Anh Nguyen | Lenfest InstituteSeptember 7, 2018

More than 1 billion people use the Chinese messaging app WeChat each month. Not surprisingly, the app’s reach spreads far beyond China’s borders as Chinese expats, travellers, and students studying abroad all use the app.

So in 2015, when the Philadelphia-based Chinese newspaper Metro Chinese Weekly was looking to grow its digital reach it turned to WeChat. It launched an official account called PhillyGuide.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-a-local-chinese-newspaper-reached-new-readers-and-built-a-business-on-wechat/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *