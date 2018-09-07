How a Local Chinese Newspaper Reached New Readers and Built a Business on WeChat
More than 1 billion people use the Chinese messaging app WeChat each month. Not surprisingly, the app’s reach spreads far beyond China’s borders as Chinese expats, travellers, and students studying abroad all use the app.
So in 2015, when the Philadelphia-based Chinese newspaper Metro Chinese Weekly was looking to grow its digital reach it turned to WeChat. It launched an official account called PhillyGuide.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: