For a journalist, combing through tens of thousands of records dating as far back as 1990 is no easy task, no matter how big the operation. But through collaboration, two small non-profit news groups were able to peel back the layers of a complex tax issue crippling schools across the Midwest by pooling resources and trading original local and regional reporting.

