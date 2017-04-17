Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-a-tiny-florida-newspaper-became-a-must-read-in-the-trump-era/

The dinner services at Mar-a-Lago on a recent April weekend were a groaning table of potential news items: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in attendance, as were New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Marvel Entertainment Chief Executive Ike Perlmutter. The President of the United States greeted them all on his customary dinnertime strolls, and even stopped by the table of billionaire David Koch, who spurned him during the election.