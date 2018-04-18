How a Tiny Paper in the Marshall Islands Has Given Voice to Victims of Nuclear Testing
Putting out a national newspaper is tough in any corner of the world. But being a newspaperman in one of the world’s most isolated nations offers unique challenges.
“We’ve got a 60-year-old [printing] press and, believe me, you can’t walk down to the corner hardware store to get a replacement part when you’re in the Marshall Islands,” says Giff Johnson, editor in chief of The Marshall Islands Journal, from his home in the capital of Majuro last month.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: