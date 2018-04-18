How a Tiny Paper in the Marshall Islands Has Given Voice to Victims of Nuclear Testing

Putting out a national newspaper is tough in any corner of the world. But being a newspaperman in one of the world’s most isolated nations offers unique challenges.

“We’ve got a 60-year-old [printing] press and, believe me, you can’t walk down to the corner hardware store to get a replacement part when you’re in the Marshall Islands,” says Giff Johnson, editor in chief of The Marshall Islands Journal, from his home in the capital of Majuro last month.