http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-a-wisconsin-couple-grew-an-idea-from-a-basement-office-into-an-investigative-institution/

Before the furloughs and the layoffs, before the buyouts and the nationwide shift to digital news, before the shrinking of local American newsrooms, Andy and Dee J. Hall both had an idea.

Neither is sure who had it first.