How a Year of Mueller’s Trump-Russia Investigation Drowned Out the News
The greatest political spy drama of the age has been playing out daily for 12 months, with the former FBI chief Robert Mueller at its centre and an audience of millions around the world playing amateur detective.
Mueller, appointed special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, has spent the last year diligently pursuing a complex web of money and influence – or, as Trump would have it, engaging in a “$10,000,000 witch-hunt”.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: