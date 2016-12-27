How Ad Blocking Played Out in 2016

Like & Share E&P:

The threat of disappearing ad revenues from ad blocking continued to cause a lot of anxiety for publishers and advertisers this year, some doomsday researchers suggesting it could cost the industry between $16 billion and $35 billion by 2020.

At the very least, what the ad-blocking furor has succeeded in doing is make publishers, agencies and brands all scrutinize the quality and quantity of ads.

Here’s a look back at some of the key turning points in ad blocking this year.