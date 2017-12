Amid all the timely ads for stocking fillers and festive feasts filling the newspapers at the moment, the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was another great reminder of how brands can use newspapers to quickly turn around very topical ads in a relevant context.

