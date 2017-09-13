News Newsletter News 

How Algorithms and Human Journalists Will Need to Work Together

Andreas Graefe | MediaShiftSeptember 13, 2017

Ever since the Associated Press automated the production and publication of quarterly earnings reports in 2014, algorithms that automatically generate news stories from structured, machine-readable data have been shaking up the news industry. The promises of this technology – often referred to as automated (or robot) journalism – are enticing: Once developed, such algorithms could create an unlimited number of news stories on a specific topic at little cost. And they could do it faster, cheaper, with fewer errors and in more languages than any human journalist ever could.

