How Amazon is Becoming the Third Force in Advertising, Making the Duopoly an Oligopoly

Lisa Lacy | The Drum September 19, 2017

As Amazon wields a growing power as a search engine, it is also becoming a more compelling advertising platform and, as a result, is posing the first real challenge to Google and Facebook, which have long commanded digital advertising budgets virtually unopposed. Of the two, Google initially stands to lose more, but as Amazon’s ad offerings expand, Facebook could also bleed ad dollars.

