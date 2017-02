Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-an-independent-news-site-in-el-salvador-raised-27000-in-crowdfunding/

In 2015, El Salvador’s El Faro launched one of the first crowdfunding campaigns for an online news site in Central America. In June 2016, the campaign (dubbed “Public Excavation”), won a Cannes Lion award, which recognizes creative marketing and ad campaigns across the globe.