How an Online Satire Magazine in Bosnia and Herzegovina Ends Up Reporting the News and Fact-Checking Its Peers

I’m Haris Dedovic, the editor of an online-only satire magazine in Bosnia and Herzegovina. I’m frustrated by being here at ISOJ: After seeing all these numbers presented about the industry before us, we feel really depressed! We actually have an audience of a significant percent of our country’s population, and it’s about half of the audience on a BuzzFeed video.

