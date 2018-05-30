News Newsletter News 

How an Online Satire Magazine in Bosnia and Herzegovina Ends Up Reporting the News and Fact-Checking Its Peers

Haris Dedovic | Nieman LabMay 30, 2018

I’m Haris Dedovic, the editor of an online-only satire magazine in Bosnia and Herzegovina. I’m frustrated by being here at ISOJ: After seeing all these numbers presented about the industry before us, we feel really depressed! We actually have an audience of a significant percent of our country’s population, and it’s about half of the audience on a BuzzFeed video.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-an-online-satire-magazine-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina-ends-up-reporting-the-news-and-fact-checking-its-peers/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *