Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-an-rte-mobile-journalist-covered-ireland-by-bike-using-his-iphone-and-a-set-of-wheels/

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of mobile journalists telling stories in new and exciting ways. Some use mobile tools and techniques sporadically, by, for example, covering events live on Facebook or making teaser videos for social using the Quik app. Others choose to use mojo for bigger projects, or even as their core method of reporting.