http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-are-your-stories-performing-on-distributed-media-facebook-and-chartbeat-are-teaming-up-to-solve-the-mystery/

Chartbeat and CrowdTangle today announced a major expansion of a tool for measuring how stories are performing on social platforms. The two companies began a beta version of the Offsite Social service in September 2016.