Publishers are staffing up in Austin, and they’re not just doing it for the breakfast tacos.

With data scientists and software engineers in short supply amid unprecedented demand among media companies, publishers including Condé Nast, Vox Media and BuzzFeed are setting up offices in the Texas capital or growing them, looking to snap up the developer talent that’s been flowing in from Silicon Valley and the West Coast.