Axel Springer’s national daily newspaper Welt is ready to ramp up its video strategy, four years after acquiring TV news broadcaster N24 and integrating it into Welt’s print newsroom. N24 and Welt have shared an editorial team since 2014. Axel marked the end of the integration journey last month by changing the TV channel name from N24 to Welt.

