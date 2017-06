Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-bloomberg-is-proving-to-advertisers-its-branded-content-works/

As more money flows into branded content, marketers are searching for more evidence of its effectiveness.

For Bloomberg Media Studios, this means partnering with third-party research agency DVJ Insights to supply clients with more metrics associated with brand-building campaigns, like brand association, perception and purchase intent.