Bloomberg Media doesn’t want users to look away from the TV screen when streaming video through its TV app.

The publisher has redesigned its Apple TV app with a focus on bringing relevant data to the video feed. For instance, if users are watching the live TV feed and Elon Musk appears on the screen, information about the tech CEO and his businesses will surface there as well.