http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-brands-and-publishers-used-facebook-messenger-this-holiday-season/

For retailers looking to differentiate themselves from the pack during the holidays, Facebook Messenger shops and chatbots are the season’s hottest tools — they’re driving positive PR and, if they’re lucky, some sales.

So far, Facebook Messenger for retailers, which rolled out in April, has emerged as two types of experiences: a facilitator for a live chat with a concierge or an AI-powered chatbot that’s programmed with predictive suggestions that follow pre-determined prompts.