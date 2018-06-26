How Brands Are Using Instagram’s New Long-Form Video Feature, IGTV

The launch of Instagram’s IGTV has brought out the early adopter marketers. Companies like Chipotle, Nike, Netflix, Warby Parker, Trader Joe’s, Everlane and Gucci are testing IGTV with content ranging from silly one-offs to interviews with influencers.

IGTV, a long-form video section within Instagram as well as its own stand-alone app, is Instagram’s jab at YouTube and comes five years after the launch of Instagram video.