News Newsletter News 

How Brands Are Using Instagram’s New Long-Form Video Feature, IGTV

Ilyse Liffreing | DigidayJune 26, 2018

The launch of Instagram’s IGTV has brought out the early adopter marketers. Companies like Chipotle, Nike, Netflix, Warby Parker, Trader Joe’s, Everlane and Gucci are testing IGTV with content ranging from silly one-offs to interviews with influencers.

IGTV, a long-form video section within Instagram as well as its own stand-alone app, is Instagram’s jab at YouTube and comes five years after the launch of Instagram video.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-brands-are-using-instagrams-new-long-form-video-feature-igtv/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *