How Breaking News Got Panelized: On Cable, Journalists and Pundits Increasingly Share Space
Within minutes of the announcement that President Trump had agreed to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, the cable news networks had their panels of talking heads assembled and ready, like SWAT teams preparing to storm a barricaded house.
On CNN, Erin Burnett queried the network’s White House and foreign affairs correspondents as well as a series of non-journalists: a former Army general, a Korea specialist, and a counterterrorism analyst.
