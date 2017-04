Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-business-insiders-distributed-brand-is-diversifying-from-facebook/

Insider, the lifestyle spinoff of Business Insider launched as a distributed brand 19 months ago, is now figuring out how to turn a distributed brand into a successful owned and operated property.

Last May, Insider launched its own website at thisisinsider.com, eight months after debuting on social media.