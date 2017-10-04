News Newsletter News 

How Can Collaborations Between Ethnic and Mainstream Outlets Serve Communities in the Digital Age?

Daniela Gerson & Carlos Rodriguez | American Press Institute October 4, 2017

A Nigerian chief, a Chinese activist, and a Muslim Republican shared their perspectives on the hotly contested 2017 New Jersey governor’s race.

The stories and more than a dozen others like them are part of Voting Block, a unique, statewide collaboration between more than 20 ethnic, hyperlocal and mainstream news outlets. Each publication commits to writing voter profiles and hosting a “political potluck” where neighbors talk politics over a meal with their neighbors.

