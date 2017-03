Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-data-analytics-can-protect-reputations-in-the-digital-ad-industry/

Another day, another wave of bad news for digital advertising… well from a reputational point of view, that is. You may have heard that the U.K. government suspended advertising on Google and YouTube after its ads appeared next to extremist content, and U.K businesses began to follow suit. U.S. companies, according to Bloomberg, have also halted their ads, including top spenders Verizon and AT&T.