In some regions, digital and online spaces are the only platforms where journalists may exercise freedom of expression. One result is that online harassment is a growing problem for all journalists, and especially women journalists, across the globe. There is, however, no empirical data with which organizations can identify the scope and impact of the problem and address them.

