News 

How Do We Build a Better Recommendation Experience for Mobile News Readers?

Madeline Welsh | MediumJuly 11, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-do-we-build-a-better-recommendation-experience-for-mobile-news-readers/
Twitter
LinkedIn

For subway commuters, it’s a common enough situation: you get on the train, pull out of the station and…ugh, you’re offline. On your phone: yesterday’s tweets, maybe a news app loaded up with old stories, a newsletter with links you can’t open.

Read More

One thought on “How Do We Build a Better Recommendation Experience for Mobile News Readers?

  • WhereDidCommonSenseGo
    July 11, 2017 at 12:02 pm
    Permalink

    Here’s how. Don’t.

    Let them be the brain-using humans they are. Nobody needs to be led down a path so “quasi-news-like companies” can get more clicks to sell to investors to make up for the piss-poor performance of the free everything business model.

    Reply

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *