http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-do-we-design-the-news-for-people-who-are-burned-out/

Since the election, many people I know who don’t work in news have taken a break from the news, social media or some combination of the two.

This is healthy and normal. Taking a small break from the news is recommended by psychologists who study the negative health effects caused by constant bad news.