Intellectually curious. Ironically humorous. A fan of banter (as long as it’s politically correct). Someone whose tongue-in-cheek references come from books, sports, and music, and who would eat lunch with the rest of the team every day. And the kind of person who would print thousands of copies of a book and give it away for free.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-do-you-monetize-personality-danish-newsletter-startup-foljeton-has-a-few-ideas/