How Easy Is It To Securely Leak Information To Some Of America’s Top News Organizations? This Easy

The Trump administration, in its first full week in office, moved to restrict how a number of federal agencies communicate with the public, including the media. And while at least some of those restrictions appear to have been loosened, the new administration’s stance on the media is quite clear. “The media here is the opposition party,” chief White House strategist and longtime New York Times reader Steve Bannon said Thursday, adding that the media should “keep its mouth shut” for a while.