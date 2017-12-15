News Newsletter News 

How Europe is Moving to Regulate Google and Facebook

Lucinda Southern | DigidayDecember 15, 2017

Government authorities have faced mounting pressure to regulate technology platforms across the world. This week, an independent watchdog recommended U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May introduce two new laws that would see platforms like Google and Facebook face similar regulations to publishers. Add to that the ongoing antitrust cases in Europe and accusations of spreading Russian propaganda, and platforms have been faced with more government intervention than they could have anticipated.

