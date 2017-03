Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-facebook-and-other-platform-companies-promote-bad-journalism-and-what-to-do-about-it/

Facebook and others platform companies publishing news are forces for bad journalism not good, despite some well-intended efforts lately to help media companies.

That’s the conclusion of a massive, 25,000-word report, “The Platform Press,” published Wednesday by Emily Bell of the Columbia School of Journalism’s Tow Center and co-author Taylor Owen.