News Newsletter News 

How Far Will President Trump’s Media Blackout Spread? The Sunlight Foundation Is Trying To Find Out

Kelly Hinchcliffe | Poynter January 26, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-far-will-president-trumps-media-blackout-spread-the-sunlight-foundation-is-trying-to-find-out/
Twitter
LinkedIn

As news began to spread this week that some federal agencies were limiting or shutting down the flow of information to the public, Alex Howard grew increasingly concerned.

As deputy director of the Sunlight Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for open government, he wondered if these were isolated incidents or a government-wide directive from the new administration under President Donald Trump.

 

 

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *