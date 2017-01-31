Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-four-european-countries-are-tackling-fake-news/

With a number of elections looming across Europe this year, the EU has recently stepped up resources to combat false claims amid growing fears that Russia will spread propaganda targeting Western leaders.

The fake-news firehose is still flowing, and there are as many different types of of fake news — from partisan-driven stories, entirely fictional accounts and those with some element of truth — as there are ways of dealing with the phenomenon.