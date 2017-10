Local news stations don’t need to confine their coverage to what’s happening in their backyards — on Facebook, it pays to think bigger. Last month, Fox 32, a local news affiliate based in Chicago, was ranked the most engaging news publisher on Facebook in September in part by sharing national content, averaging 3.16 likes, comments and shares per user that month, according to NewsWhip.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-fox-32-became-the-most-engaging-news-publisher-on-facebook/