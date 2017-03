Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-french-publisher-mediapart-has-used-political-tumult-to-drive-subscriptions/

Nine-year-old French online news site Mediapart is one of the country’s online success stories when it comes to getting people to pay for content.

In the last two weeks, it has signed up 3,000 subscribers, bringing the publisher up to 140,000 paying readers. Each day it adds another 400.