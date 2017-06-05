How Gizmodo Media Group Finds New Verticals to Launch

Like & Share E&P:

Gizmodo Media Group is trying to get bigger by thinking smaller. Last week, the Univision-owned unit launched Offspring, a parenting channel under Lifehacker, its service-oriented site. It’s the second vertical Gizmodo launched this year after Compete, about e-sports, came in February, for a total of nearly 40. Gizmodo, formerly Gawker Media, said it plans to launch more this year, but declined to give a firm number.