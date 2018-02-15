How Google is Using its Search Clout to Steer Publishers to Use AMP
Google and Facebook can exert their power on publishers in varied ways. Take Google’s effort to get publishers to adopt its fast-loading article page code, Accelerated Mobile Pages.
In theory, adoption of AMP is voluntary. In reality, publishers that don’t want to see their search traffic evaporate have little choice. New data from publisher analytics firm Chartbeat shows just how much leverage Google has over publishers thanks to its dominant search engine.
