For decades, the Judge Rotenberg Center, a school for children with developmental and behavior disorders in Canton, Mass., employed brutal methods to discipline students, including electric shock therapy. My colleague, Heather Vogell, and I anticipated that government data on student complaints would shed light on the school’s practices, but realized that student privacy laws protected those records from disclosure.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-health-and-education-journalists-can-turn-privacy-laws-to-their-advantage/