Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-huffpost-cut-page-load-time-by-8-seconds-in-its-app/

A little over two months ago, HuffPost changed the way it loads articles within its app, which led to significant speed improvements.

By switching from pulling articles from the mobile web to natively uploading them within the app, load times in iOS went from nine seconds to under one second, and load times in Android declined from five seconds to under one second.