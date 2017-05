Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-huffpost-is-knitting-together-its-far-flung-international-newsrooms/

HuffPost has taken a step further in its mission of becoming a more unified global newsroom.

The publisher, which has 17 international editions, wants each newsroom to collaborate more closely on stories that are of global interest. To start this editorial mandate, it has hired New York-based Politico Europe editor Louise Roug as its international director.