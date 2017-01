Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-ibtimes-uk-is-expanding-its-editorial-offering-beyond-news/

International Business Times UK set up a new features and trending desk in January to expand the newsroom’s content offering well beyond news.

Led by Laura Davis, associate editor, the new team includes two deputy editors, two social media journalists and a trends reporter who will join in the near future.