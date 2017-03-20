Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-iconic-news-brand-zeit-online-is-bonding-with-millennials/

Many legacy publishers are struggling to reach out to millennials, but with topics young people care about as a core part of the editorial strategy, Zeit Online has been able to attract and retain a young readership.

Thanks to its broad offer for students, it’s become a go-to source for those wanting to find out more about, among other things, what university is right for them, which courses and subjects they should take, and what life after graduation is going to be like.