Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-ijr-plans-to-burst-the-filter-bubble-with-a-dose-of-the-resistance/

Independent Journal Review is often described as a conservative viral news upstart. While it grew an audience of nearly 28 million uniques in five years by unabashedly playing Facebook’s sharing game, it has tried to change that image by doing more original reporting and making the site stickier.