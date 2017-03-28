How Investigative Reporters And Editors Is Fighting To Save Data Under The Trump Administration

Like & Share E&P:

Every few days, Charles Minshew gets an email from a concerned data whiz who wants to know: What is he going to do to protect government data?

Minshew is the director of data services for Investigative Reporters and Editors. That job, which he began in January, makes him the steward of the nonprofit’s database library, a 20-gigabyte trove of government information that spans millions of records and cuts across several federal agencies.