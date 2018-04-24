How Journalists Can Avoid Being Manipulated By Trolls Seeking to Spread Disinformation

To fight the spread of disinformation through the media, journalists and their allies need to understand the tactics of the trolls who willfully promote those lies, said Joan Donovan, the project lead on media manipulation at Data & Society.

“This is an adversarial movement trying to destabilize the entire institution of journalism,” Donovan said during a panel on “Trust: Tools to Improve the Flow of Accurate Information” at the International Symposium on Online Journalism in Austin, Texas.