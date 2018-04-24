News Newsletter News 

How Journalists Can Avoid Being Manipulated By Trolls Seeking to Spread Disinformation

Patrick Butler | IJNETApril 24, 2018

To fight the spread of disinformation through the media, journalists and their allies need to understand the tactics of the trolls who willfully promote those lies, said Joan Donovan, the project lead on media manipulation at Data & Society.

“This is an adversarial movement trying to destabilize the entire institution of journalism,” Donovan said during a panel on “Trust: Tools to Improve the Flow of Accurate Information” at the International Symposium on Online Journalism in Austin, Texas.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-journalists-can-avoid-being-manipulated-by-trolls-seeking-to-spread-disinformation/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *