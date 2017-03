Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-le-monde-aims-to-reflect-a-range-of-voices-ahead-of-the-french-election/

The French presidential election is coming up with voters heading to the polls in April and May 2017, and Le Monde has been planning its coverage many months in advance.

Changes have been made to the politics department, with new roles integrated focused on live reporting on the website and on social media, and new fact-checking initiatives have taken shape within the newsroom.