Sometimes it feels like the 1970s in the New York Times and Washington Post newsrooms: reporters battling each other to break news about scandals that threaten to envelop the White House and the presidency of Donald Trump. Only now their scoops come not in the morning edition but in a tweet or iPhone alert near the end of the day.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-leading-american-newspapers-got-people-to-pay-for-news/