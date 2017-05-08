Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-media-companies-can-pivot-without-losing-their-reason-to-exist/

I haven’t been in the journalism game all that long, but within the first few months I saw the paralysing effect of inertia that’s affected the industry. Innovation is slowed by cries of “we’ve always done it that way”; by too many people at the top trying to ride out decline until they can their retirement bonus; by preciousness about loss-making endeavours. Not many people in the media world are willing to kill their darlings.