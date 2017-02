Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-media-startups-can-monetize-their-social-capital/

Lately I have been reading a lot about a new way of valuing media that would benefit entrepreneurial journalism ventures, which nearly always lack capital to launch and sustain themselves.

Sociologists and economists have been writing about it for years — social capital — and I am embarrassed to say that I have just started learning about it.