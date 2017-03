Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-mother-jones-used-its-prison-expose-to-turn-readers-into-donors/

On Friday, Mother Jones reporter Shane Bauer racked up yet another award for his 35,000-word opus that chronicled his four months as an undercover prison guard. This time it was the Goldsmith Prize, the annual award given out by Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.